Here's which Hall County stores are requiring masks

Not wearing a mask is becoming less of an option for those visiting popular grocery, pharmacy and department store chains in Hall County and across the country.

Companies like CVS Pharmacy, Target, Publix, Kroger and Walmart have already implemented face-covering policies nationwide to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Tuesday, July 21, was the first day Publix has asked customers to don a mask. David Brewer, manager of the Thompson Bridge Road location in Gainesville, said his staff have taken steps to inform people, including placing an instructive sign at the entrance and making announcements over the intercom.

Although masks are mandatory, Brewer said Publix’s employees will not drag someone out of the store for not following the rules. Instead, they’ll politely ask them to wear one or take one of the store’s free face coverings. So far, Brewer said he hasn’t experienced any challenges with guests observing the policy.

“We did have one customer inform another customer that it’s beginning,” Brewer said. “They’re self-policing. We’ll see how it goes.”

Solomon Cartrette, staff member at the CVS Pharmacy on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville, said the drugstore also started enforcing a mask policy Tuesday. Although they don’t offer free masks, he said people can purchase them at the front counter.