Hall’s jobless rate climbed this much in March due to COVID-19

The Hall County area’s jobless rate climbed to 3.4% in March, compared to 3% at this time last year, as jobless claims piled up because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gainesville finished the month with 99,375 employed residents, 1,576 fewer than in February but up by 509 when compared to March 2019, according to a Georgia Department of Labor news release on Thursday, April 23.

The number of unemployment claims went up by 1,655% in March, “which directly correlated with the number of temporary layoffs associated with COVID-19,” the release said.

When compared to last March, claims were up by about 1,547%.