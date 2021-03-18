Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce to host annual gala in person

But that doesn’t mean the 113th Annual Meeting & Gala, set for May 13 at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville, will be the packed event it was before the pandemic.

Space will be limited to 175 people, said Kit Dunlap, chamber president and CEO, on Thursday, March 18. Otherwise, “we are working out the details,” she said.

The chamber normally expects 400 to 500 guests at the event.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. with an outdoor reception. The dinner and program, including award presentations, will start at 7 p.m.

A chamber flyer bills the event as “an elegant evening celebrating a year of success and recognizing annual business award recipients.”

Last year’s event initially was set for May 14, but later was postponed until September. Closer to September, the chamber decided to cancel again but hold a pre-recorded event.

The pre-recorded event was released Oct. 8 on the chamber’s website. The chamber handed out awards it normally presents at the gala without an audience and recipients were taped speaking from their business or organization.

“This is a new experience for us,” Dunlap said at the time. “2019-20 was very challenging but very rewarding. We learned so many things, and we need to celebrate.”