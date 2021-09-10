By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gold Creek acquires Foundation Food Group’s assets
Gold Creek Foods on White Sulphur Road in Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

Gold Creek Foods announced Friday, Sept. 10, that it had struck a deal “to acquire substantially all of the assets of Foundation Food Group,” according to a news release.

The news release stated the deal is expected to close during the first week of October “subject to usual and customary due diligence.”

No further details were disclosed.

A representative for Foundation Food Group did not respond immediately to a request for comment Friday.

News of the deal comes nearly nine months after six people were killed and a total of 12 people were hospitalized following a Jan. 28 nitrogen leak at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville. 

Following an investigation, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company for 26 violations that could lead to nearly $600,000 in fines. OSHA officials said last month that the company contested these citations.

