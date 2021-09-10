Gold Creek acquires Foundation Food Group’s assets

Gold Creek Foods announced Friday, Sept. 10, that it had struck a deal “to acquire substantially all of the assets of Foundation Food Group,” according to a news release.
The news release stated the deal is expected to close during the first week of October “subject to usual and customary due diligence.”
No further details were disclosed.
A representative for Foundation Food Group did not respond immediately to a request for comment Friday.
News of the deal comes nearly nine months after six people were killed and a total of 12 people were hospitalized following a Jan. 28 nitrogen leak at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville.
Following an investigation, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company for 26 violations that could lead to nearly $600,000 in fines. OSHA officials said last month that the company contested these citations.