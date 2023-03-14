By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville’s Carroll Daniel Construction has grown. Here’s how
The Carroll Daniel Construction headquarters overlooks Jesse Jewell Parkway in downtown Gainesville on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. - photo by Scott Rogers

Gainesville-based Carroll Daniel Construction has acquired a Barrow County structural engineering firm, WMD Engineering Consultants.

The acquisition took effect Wednesday, March 8, with WMD Engineering Consultants becoming WMD Engineering, a Division of Carroll Daniel Construction, according to a press release from Carroll Daniel.

WMD specializes in the design and analysis of concrete and steel structures.

“We are excited to be able to offer in-house resources and integrate a deeper level of structural design and analysis services to our clients,” said Brian Daniel, president and CEO of Carroll Daniel. “The acquisition of this firm is a strategic and cultural fit for Carroll Daniel Construction.”

W. Michael Deloach of WMD said, “By bringing the structural design services in-house, it bridges a gap in the construction process, giving the WMD and Carroll Daniel team the advantage to seamlessly deliver even more for our clients.”