Gainesville’s Carroll Daniel Construction has grown. Here’s how

Gainesville-based Carroll Daniel Construction has acquired a Barrow County structural engineering firm, WMD Engineering Consultants.
The acquisition took effect Wednesday, March 8, with WMD Engineering Consultants becoming WMD Engineering, a Division of Carroll Daniel Construction, according to a press release from Carroll Daniel.
WMD specializes in the design and analysis of concrete and steel structures.
“We are excited to be able to offer in-house resources and integrate a deeper level of structural design and analysis services to our clients,” said Brian Daniel, president and CEO of Carroll Daniel. “The acquisition of this firm is a strategic and cultural fit for Carroll Daniel Construction.”
W. Michael Deloach of WMD said, “By bringing the structural design services in-house, it bridges a gap in the construction process, giving the WMD and Carroll Daniel team the advantage to seamlessly deliver even more for our clients.”