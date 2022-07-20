Gainesville residents love eating at new restaurants, but many aren't eager to work at one

“I think it’s several things going on at the same moment,” Evans said. As the pandemic cooled down, he said, many people were ready to dine out again.



“Meanwhile, many of these restaurants, they scaled down to provide catering and curbside service, alternatives to in-restaurant dining, and now all of a sudden, they're a little bit overwhelmed. … And they're competing for labor with everyone else in the business community.”

And employers in other sectors appear to be offering higher pay and better benefits.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly wage for workers in the leisure and hospitality industry was $19.96 in May, the lowest pay among all the sectors tracked by the agency.

Trying to increase pay within the industry may not be enough to keep people from taking higher-paying jobs outside of it.

Bien Tran, co-owner of Pure Pho & Grill, said he pays his servers $4 an hour in addition to tips. That is more than other restaurants in the area, he said, and nearly twice the minimum wage of a server in Georgia. Even so, he is short five servers.

Gatto noted that working in a restaurant is just plain hard, and he suggested workplace culture is more important than monetary incentives.

“I try and make sure that people have a positive work environment where they can feel comfortable and happy,” he said. “I grew up in New York City working for French chefs. That old-school mentality where you could treat people any way that you wanted to treat them, and talk to people anywhere that you want to talk to them, that's really gone by the wayside.”

He said he has had the most trouble finding people to work in the back of house.

“Nobody wants to wash dishes anymore,” he said.

Similarly, Tran said his father had to help wash dishes in the first month after opening because he couldn’t hire anybody. He pays dishwashers up to $15 an hour, he said.

He blames generational differences in part for the difficulty in finding restaurant workers.

As a teenager, he and his siblings worked in restaurants and supermarkets. But for young people today, “Maybe they spend more time on the screen,” he said, “so they don’t have to go out, spend money.”