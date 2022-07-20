Gainesville residents love eating at new restaurants, but many aren't eager to work at one

New restaurants are opening left and right in Gainesville, but amid the buzz, a troubling question looms overhead: Where are all the workers?
“It’s never been like this, the workforce has changed,” said Jeremy Gatto, director of operations at Standard Service Restaurant & Taproom. “The workforce has changed a lot since COVID. A lot of the people that used to work in restaurants have just, for whatever reason, decided not to come back.”
Restaurant owners are reporting worker shortages, making it harder to run and sustain their businesses, or to provide the level of service customers expect when they dine out.
“You have to adjust your operation based on staffing levels so you don't negatively impact that guest experience,” said Alexis Kinsey. She and her husband own Fork U Concepts which oversees more than a dozen restaurants in Georgia, and they will soon open Taqueria Tsunami and Cotto in the Gainesville Renaissance. “Customers may be frustrated because they see open tables and there might be a wait at the door, but the reason is there’s not people to service you.”
And for many restaurants things will likely get worse as younger workers head back to school in August.
“My hosts, food runners, they're either in college or going back to high school,” said Nicholas Kelley of Kelley’s Tavern, adding that most of his front-of-house staff attend North Hall High School.
About half of operators in the food service industry say recruiting and retaining employees will be their biggest challenge throughout 2022, according to a report from the National Restaurants Association released earlier this year, based on surveys of 3,000 restaurant operators and 1,000 consumers.
The industry added 1.7 million jobs in 2021, the report found, but 70% of operators say they don’t have enough staff to support demand.
And the demand is only going to grow, said Tim Evans, vice president of economic development at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.
“As we add more population, especially in downtown Gainesville, I think we're going to continue to see more restaurants opening to provide breakfast,” he said. “We've got 1,000 apartments developing in downtown Gainesville. Where are those folks going to eat breakfast? Are they all going to go to Longstreet Cafe?”
Why is it so hard to find people who want to work in the food service industry?
“That’s a good question,” Kelley said. “I think most of our staff are very happy. We start our servers out at a higher rate than any servers, and that's because we have done it ourselves. … We want good people and we're going to give you the incentive to work for us. I don’t know why people just don’t want to work.”
“I think it’s several things going on at the same moment,” Evans said. As the pandemic cooled down, he said, many people were ready to dine out again.
“Meanwhile, many of these restaurants, they scaled down to provide catering and curbside service, alternatives to in-restaurant dining, and now all of a sudden, they're a little bit overwhelmed. … And they're competing for labor with everyone else in the business community.”
And employers in other sectors appear to be offering higher pay and better benefits.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly wage for workers in the leisure and hospitality industry was $19.96 in May, the lowest pay among all the sectors tracked by the agency.
Trying to increase pay within the industry may not be enough to keep people from taking higher-paying jobs outside of it.
Bien Tran, co-owner of Pure Pho & Grill, said he pays his servers $4 an hour in addition to tips. That is more than other restaurants in the area, he said, and nearly twice the minimum wage of a server in Georgia. Even so, he is short five servers.
Gatto noted that working in a restaurant is just plain hard, and he suggested workplace culture is more important than monetary incentives.
“I try and make sure that people have a positive work environment where they can feel comfortable and happy,” he said. “I grew up in New York City working for French chefs. That old-school mentality where you could treat people any way that you wanted to treat them, and talk to people anywhere that you want to talk to them, that's really gone by the wayside.”
He said he has had the most trouble finding people to work in the back of house.
“Nobody wants to wash dishes anymore,” he said.
Similarly, Tran said his father had to help wash dishes in the first month after opening because he couldn’t hire anybody. He pays dishwashers up to $15 an hour, he said.
He blames generational differences in part for the difficulty in finding restaurant workers.
As a teenager, he and his siblings worked in restaurants and supermarkets. But for young people today, “Maybe they spend more time on the screen,” he said, “so they don’t have to go out, spend money.”