Gainesville McDonald’s doing its part to fight drive-thru emissions in this way

A trip through the drive-thru at a McDonald’s restaurant in Gainesville is also a journey through a natural habitat meant to help control pollution from idling car engines.

“I hated carbon dioxide, but I never did anything about it until Margaret came along,” said Bob Swoszowski, owner of McDonald’s restaurants throughout the Hall County area, recalling industrial pollution from his youth in Philadelphia.

Swoszowski has teamed up with Margaret Rasmussen of the Redbud Project, a local environmental conservation group, in planting emissions-fighting trees, shrubs and perennials at the drive-thru at the McDonald’s at 2501 Thompson Bridge Road.

The landscape includes muhly grass, goldenrod flowers, yaupon holly, eastern redbud trees, sweetbay magnolia trees and Carolina jessamine flowers.