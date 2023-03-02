Why Georgia Power wants to increase bills by another 17%

Georgia Power Co. bills could go up another 17% in June to cover the higher costs of natural gas and coal that the utility is burning to generate electricity for its 2.7 million customers.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. told regulators Tuesday that it needs to collect billions more going forward, and that ratepayers will likely owe the company an additional $2.6 billion for fuel it has already bought by June.

That means a typical Georgia Power Co. residential customer could pay as much as $23 a month more on their bills over the next two years to cover the costs, if the Georgia Public Service Commission approves. The company says falling natural gas costs could bring that amount down to $17 a month.

“Just as Georgians paid higher prices at the gas pump in 2022, Georgia Power also paid more for the natural gas — on average three times more — and other fuels we used to generate electricity,” company spokesperson Jacob Hawkins said in a statement. “These increases are solely a result of rising energy prices — and Georgia Power earns zero profit from these fuel costs.”