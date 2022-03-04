Flowery Branch’s farmers market to get national exposure. Here's how to watch.

Renee Carden, the city’s downtown event coordinator, is scheduled to give a live, virtual interview on the Fox Business TV network at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, March 6.



“I’m sure Sunday morning I’m going to be a nervous wreck,” she said Friday, March 4.

Her appearance will be part of a weather segment, with her sitting inside City Hall in front of a new wall depicting Flowery Branch history. She’ll be speaking to anchor Craig Herrera and meteorologist Britta Merwin via her laptop.

Carden said she expects to be asked to describe the farmers market in more detail, including some of the more popular offerings and “what to expect this spring and what we have now.”

Also, she hopes to talk about the city’s new, open-air pavilion off Railroad Avenue. The wooden structure, now under construction, is expected to open later this year. It will be able to house 32 vendors and also serve as a venue for other events, such as weddings.

The farmers market is now held the first and third Thursday of the month on West Pine Street in front of City Hall.

The interview was set up Thursday, March 3, with more details hashed out between Carden and the network on Friday.

Asked how she believes Flowery Branch’s market was discovered, she said with a laugh, “I have no clue. I want to say it’s because I have the best market around.”