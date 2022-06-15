Flowery Branch women want to fill this retail void in their hometown

Katie Gettys and Caylen Foster want to bring a boutique to their native Flowery Branch.

“For the longest time, we’ve had to go to Gainesville or Buford” for such shopping, Foster said.

To help fill the void, the pair is teaming up to start The Social Peach Boutique. They hope to open the shop this summer in Flowery Branch’s downtown retail-apartment building at 5519 Main St.

“Ideally, we’d like to start before the school year starts,” Foster said.