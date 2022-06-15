Flowery Branch women want to fill this retail void in their hometown

Flowery Branch City Council
What: Lease for proposed boutique in downtown Flowery Branch
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16
Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
Katie Gettys and Caylen Foster want to bring a boutique to their native Flowery Branch.
“For the longest time, we’ve had to go to Gainesville or Buford” for such shopping, Foster said.
To help fill the void, the pair is teaming up to start The Social Peach Boutique. They hope to open the shop this summer in Flowery Branch’s downtown retail-apartment building at 5519 Main St.
“Ideally, we’d like to start before the school year starts,” Foster said.
But first, Gettys and Foster, both West Hall High School graduates, will need to get a lease approved with Flowery Branch, which owns the building. City Council is set to consider the lease at its meeting Thursday, June 16.
The lease for the 1,634-square-foot space is for five years, with the city “providing an allowance for tenant improvements,” according to city documents.
“As soon as we know it’s set in stone, we’re going to have someone out there to talk about the inside renovations,” Foster said.
The shop will feature clothing, gifts and accessories, Gettys said.
“We’re kind of looking to market to high school girls, young professional adults and older women,” she said.
If approved, the store would be the third tenant space committed in a month to the building between Railroad Avenue and Church Street.
A new Laotian restaurant, 4 Elephants Catering, was approved June 2 and Mexican restaurant El Sabor Costeno Taqueria approved on May 17.
Gettys said she likes the improvements the city is making in terms of “growing the area and bringing businesses downtown, having a place where you can eat, drink and shop.”