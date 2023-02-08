First Watch may open eatery in Gainesville at this former restaurant site

A Florida-based restaurant chain specializing in breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings may be coming to Gainesville.
First Watch has submitted architectural plans to renovate space previously occupied by Atlanta Bread Company at 944 Dawsonville Highway, said Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development.
Atlanta Bread Company closed the restaurant in late 2022.
The restaurant serving sandwiches and soup sat in a strip shopping center at the busy intersection of Dawsonville Highway and McEver Road and at the entrance of Lakeshore Marketplace shopping center.
First Watch wouldn’t confirm considering a restaurant at that location.
“We are currently in conversations with the City of Gainesville about a potential property but have yet to execute any leases in the area,” spokesman Hunter Carpenter said.
First Watch, which has a restaurant at 3687 Buford Drive, Buford, has been “looking into new sites in Gainesville, and love the community and hope to grow there,” he said, adding that the chain “has been a Georgia staple for more than 15 years.”