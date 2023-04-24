Czech Republic company opens U.S. headquarters in Oakwood

A Czech Republic-based company has put down U.S. roots in Oakwood.

Cylinders Holding Group has opened a subsidiary, Atlanta Cylinders, at 5405 Rafe Banks Drive in Oakwood South Industrial Park off McEver Road.

“We are thrilled Atlanta Cylinders has decided to establish its principal U.S. headquarters, sales and distribution in Hall County,” Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development, said.