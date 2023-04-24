Czech Republic company opens U.S. headquarters in Oakwood

A Czech Republic-based company has put down U.S. roots in Oakwood.
Cylinders Holding Group has opened a subsidiary, Atlanta Cylinders, at 5405 Rafe Banks Drive in Oakwood South Industrial Park off McEver Road.
“We are thrilled Atlanta Cylinders has decided to establish its principal U.S. headquarters, sales and distribution in Hall County,” Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development, said.
The company makes and sells seamless steel cylinders for pressure gasses, as well as the applications made of the cylinders, according to the company’s website.
The company will start with a small sales staff first and then add production workers “based on the success of the sales,” chief operating officer Vladislav Smrz told The Times.
“We’ve decided that the time has come for us to manufacture directly in the USA to be closer to our customers,” Jan Svetlik, Cylinders Holding CEO, said in a press release about the company’s April 18 opening.
“This step will enhance the Czech Republic's reputation as a country with innovative and advanced companies,” said Miloslav Stasek, Czech ambassador to the USA.