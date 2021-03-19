This coffee house is considering a Flowery Branch location

Rushing Trading Co., based in Sugar Hill, has expressed interest in the former Southern Grace Enterprises building at 5603 Main St.



Southern Grace was a gift and floral shop, plus an event venue.

The building, which is across from Antebellum restaurant and has one side facing Church Street, still has a “For Sale” sign out front.

Rushing Trading officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

Dating back about a century, the building was originally a residence and later became the home of Major McGill's Fish House. For a short time before Southern Grace, it was Toasted & Tapped, a restaurant serving beer made on site.