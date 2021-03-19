This coffee house is considering a Flowery Branch location

A business billing itself as a “coffee house, fine eatery and craft cocktail bar” is looking at a possible location in downtown Flowery Branch, city planner Rich Atkinson told the City Council on Thursday, March 18.
Rushing Trading Co., based in Sugar Hill, has expressed interest in the former Southern Grace Enterprises building at 5603 Main St.
Southern Grace was a gift and floral shop, plus an event venue.
The building, which is across from Antebellum restaurant and has one side facing Church Street, still has a “For Sale” sign out front.
Rushing Trading officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
Dating back about a century, the building was originally a residence and later became the home of Major McGill's Fish House. For a short time before Southern Grace, it was Toasted & Tapped, a restaurant serving beer made on site.