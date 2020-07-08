Chamber webinar focuses on how small businesses, nonprofits can weather pandemic

How small businesses and nonprofit organizations can navigate the pandemic is the focus of a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce webinar set for Thursday, July 9.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we approach our day-to-day operations,” a chamber news release states. “As this unprecedented crisis continues to evolve, many small business owners are wondering how to minimize losses, and what steps they can take to protect their businesses.”
Stephanie Sokenis, founder of Buford-based SmallBiz Ally, is presenting the online forum, which is set for 2-3 p.m.
Sokenis “has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs cost effectively set and meet goals in the areas of planning, marketing, organizational effectiveness and strategy,” according to the chamber.
Forum topics include marketing and planning for the future.
Advance online registration is required.