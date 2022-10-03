This business used by health care companies plans to open new plant in Flowery Branch

The business provides clean spaces and cold storage for companies. It is set to host a grand opening of its new manufacturing plant and warehouse in Flowery Branch Oct. 13.

“We will have a clean room that’s built so people can kind of come in and see, touch and have a real, tangible experience of what we’ll be shipping and building throughout the country,” Biro said.

Biro said the new plant will employ 25 people by the end of 2022 and up to 40 new employees by its third year in operation.

“Basically this is really our first footprint as a manufacturing company producing products,” Biro said. “It’s really important for us. It’s our first step and second main office.”

CleanSpace also plans to add a second manufacturing line, according to Biro, who went on to explain the regional significance of the new plant.

“[The new plant] is adding additional capacity,” Biro said. “We’ve also had partners that have been manufacturing with us and for us, but now we can really do the capacity ourselves. Having a location in the greater Atlanta area is key, as we have a lot of clients in the southeast region.”

CleanSpace worked closely with Moderna in Operation Warp Speed, a federal initiative to ramp up supply and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the nation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In the joint effort between Moderna and the federal government, the company had a role in the manufacturing and facilitation of properly constructed clean rooms for protocols to account for humidity, temperature, pressure and cleanliness.

Other clients of CleanSpace include science instrument supplier Thermo Fisher Scientific and Avantor, a chemical and materials company located in Radnor Township, PA.

The facility is still under construction and is expected to be complete within the next two weeks.