Braselton’s Robbie Bettis died earlier this year. Now, her Antique Mall is set to close

After nearly two decades of operation, the Braselton Antique Mall is closing shop inside the historic Braselton Brothers Department Store.



The store was owned by Robbie Bettis, who died April 13.

Jennifer Scott, Braselton town manager, said Bettis’ store was the catalyst for growing the downtown in the early 2000s.

“It was one of the first businesses that moved in when we started our revitalization,” she said. “I’m sad because she was the first one to take a chance on our downtown knowing that it would get better.”