This big change may come to Mazda dealership in Gainesville

A new two-story showroom and service area could be coming to the Jim Shorkey Mazda dealership on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.

Jim Shorkey is looking to replace the existing building at 2359 Browns Bridge Road with one far larger and more modern, said Mike Engle, Shorkey operating partner.

“It’s taken a little longer than we expected, but we’re excited,” Engle said of the $5 million project, which could start by the end of 2022.

Plans call for the new, 26,730-square-foot building to be built next to the existing 1,600-square-foot one, then tearing down the existing one once the new building is ready to go, with construction taking about 10-12 months, Engle said.

“That way, we’ll still be operational,” Engle said.

The new building would have “state-of-the-art technology and the ability to be all in one (place),” he said. “Right now, we have a separate service facility. We’ll have customer lounges and a children’s playroom.”

Also in the plans is an outdoor covered area with a grill that “we’re going to let civic and charitable groups use at no charge,” Engle said.

The project is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Nov. 8.

Shorkey is seeking to annex nearly 7 acres east of Old Flowery Branch Road and establish a light industrial zoning.

“The front half of the property contains a large asphalt parking lot,” according to a city planning document. “The rear half of the property is mostly wooded and contains a small family graveyard known as the Stringer Family Cemetery, which will remain undisturbed.”