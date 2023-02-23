Anime fans find ‘mini-community’ at this South Hall novelty shop

At Fandomie, customers can purchase everything the anime genre is known for, including Pokemon cards and keychains, plush dolls and a Picachu backpack that comes with its own rain hood, to merchandise from Marvel, Naruto Uzumaki, Dragon Ball Z, a random assortment of bobbleheads and figurines, plus games like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic The Gathering.



“One thing I have always wanted to do was really connect with people and give them a place that they could really be a part of,” McComb said. “Of course we need to make money, that’s the name of the game, but I like to be affordable.”

Memories of growing up poor and unable to buy Pokemon cards whenever his heart desired pushed McComb to have multiple options for kids and their parents that might not be able to afford a $25 Rotom V Hidden Potential Tin, but might be looking for something along the lines of the $5 Pokemon mystery packs that are assembled by the staff and sold near the counter for maximum exposure.

“A lot of this is rooted in how I grew up,” McComb said. “I look for that moment when the kids walk in here for the first time and they are just in awe.”

Fandmie opened on New Year’s Day 2022, and from the moment McComb opened the door to customers for the first time, there have been familiar faces making their way back to the shop. People like Edwin Deshazo, who was one of Fandomie’s first customers, according to McComb, and is now one of the three employees at the shop.

“I was like, ‘Just pay me in Pokemon,’” Deshazo joked as he stocked shelves one afternoon.