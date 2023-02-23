Anime fans find ‘mini-community’ at this South Hall novelty shop

If the life-sized Deadpool statue behind the counter doesn’t get your attention when you walk into Fandomie, maybe the dozens of anime posters on the walls will.
Located in the Kroger shopping center on Winder Highway in Flowery Branch, Fandomie, one of a very few anime hobby shops in Hall County, offers fans of the art form a place to gather, shop and share.
Fandomie
Where: 4009 Winder Highway, Suite 285, Flowery Branch
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-SaturdayMore info: facebook.com/fandomie.anime
Fandomie owner Scott McComb said that was his goal all along.
“It’s not about making every dollar for me. It’s about being a part of a community,” he said. “That has really been my drive for the store. People are social and proactive when they are here, because everybody is always online these days.”
The sheltering in place and mass exodus to online everything during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic actually helped McComb better establish Fandomie as a refuge for anime fans looking to find a place to go, he explained.
“Anime exploded and I wound up doing better during COVID,” said McComb, who is originally from Phoenix City, Alabama, and began his career as a merchant at a Lithia Springs flea market in 2016.
McComb started his business with two rented tables and $600. That first weekend, he made $362 and said he was elated to even have made a profit.
The business has come a long way since then.
At Fandomie, customers can purchase everything the anime genre is known for, including Pokemon cards and keychains, plush dolls and a Picachu backpack that comes with its own rain hood, to merchandise from Marvel, Naruto Uzumaki, Dragon Ball Z, a random assortment of bobbleheads and figurines, plus games like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic The Gathering.
“One thing I have always wanted to do was really connect with people and give them a place that they could really be a part of,” McComb said. “Of course we need to make money, that’s the name of the game, but I like to be affordable.”
Memories of growing up poor and unable to buy Pokemon cards whenever his heart desired pushed McComb to have multiple options for kids and their parents that might not be able to afford a $25 Rotom V Hidden Potential Tin, but might be looking for something along the lines of the $5 Pokemon mystery packs that are assembled by the staff and sold near the counter for maximum exposure.
“A lot of this is rooted in how I grew up,” McComb said. “I look for that moment when the kids walk in here for the first time and they are just in awe.”
Fandmie opened on New Year’s Day 2022, and from the moment McComb opened the door to customers for the first time, there have been familiar faces making their way back to the shop. People like Edwin Deshazo, who was one of Fandomie’s first customers, according to McComb, and is now one of the three employees at the shop.
“I was like, ‘Just pay me in Pokemon,’” Deshazo joked as he stocked shelves one afternoon.
John Chiarella and Brinley Tacopina, both regular customers and neither employees, at least not yet, echoed Deshazo’s affinity for the shop.
“This is a very welcoming environment and what makes it even better is that (McComb) is very nice,” Tacopina said, adding that there’s never any pressure to buy anything when she’s in the shop.
“There’s a mini-community here and there are all sorts of different events that we come to and see everybody at,” Chiarella said.
Sundays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. are for the Pokemon trading card nights, one of the most popular weekly events at Fandomie, said McComb, who admitted the event isn’t just for kids.
“We actually have fewer kids than adults that attend,” he said. “It’s just a fun environment.”
Monday nights are for Magic The Gathering and Fridays for Dungeons & Dragons. All of the events are free. And full, according to McComb.
He attempted to explain the meaning of Fandomie.
“You know how you hear people say something is ‘cutesy?’” asked McComb. “Like a ‘cutesy this’ or a ‘cutesy that’, well this fandom-y. It’s for all fans, it’s for everyone. I just wanted to create a local place that has a good atmosphere.”