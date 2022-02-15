A second Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is coming to South Hall

The radius for Southern fixins’ in South Hall is spreading its hand-breaded wings — or, in this case, tenders.
Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, which nested in Oakwood last November, is slated to begin construction on an additional location in the Braselton city limits in the coming weeks. Part of a new two-building development, the forthcoming location will operate at 7310 Spout Springs Road near the Publix-anchored Friendship Springs Village shopping center.
Initially slated to open in February or March of this year, snags in the supply chain, shipping delays and other COVID-related issues have pushed the target date to this summer, according to Alex Larson, a member of the franchise group behind the Florida-based chain’s expansion to Hall County.
“Those have been nationwide issues, not necessarily exclusive to our brand,” Larson said. “We’re hopeful the issues resolve themselves by the time we’re ready to open.”
Self-described as “the filet mignon of chicken,” the quick-service franchise specializes in grilled and hand-breaded chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches, wraps and house-made dipping sauces.
The Braselton location is part of a growth spurt launching 30 new locations across nine states by the end of the year, Larson said. Construction is set to begin as soon as the permit process is complete, which Larson anticipates will take place over the next three to 10 days.
Job opportunities will be available when construction is underway, Larson said. Candidates can visit hueymagoos.com/employment or text “HUEY” to 242424 to view current positions.
Larson added that Huey Magoo’s is eyeing a few prospective locations within Hall County that “look very favorable.”