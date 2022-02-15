A second Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is coming to South Hall

The radius for Southern fixins’ in South Hall is spreading its hand-breaded wings — or, in this case, tenders.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, which nested in Oakwood last November, is slated to begin construction on an additional location in the Braselton city limits in the coming weeks. Part of a new two-building development, the forthcoming location will operate at 7310 Spout Springs Road near the Publix-anchored Friendship Springs Village shopping center.

