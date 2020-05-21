$75 million in bonds approved for Fox Factory facility in Gainesville

The Gainesville-Hall County Development Authority has approved up to $75 million in bonds for Fox Factory’s Gainesville facility, which is under construction and will employ about 800 people.



The 160,000-square-foot facility just received its certificate of occupancy, and the company started training its first cohort of new hires on Monday, May 18, according to Tim Evans, vice president for economic development at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.

Fox, which manufactures and designs ride dynamics products for bicycles and powered vehicles, is building on a 41-acre lot at Gainesville Industrial Park West near Chicopee Woods Golf Course. It will be used for manufacturing and is expected to be completed in late summer.

The company also plans to build a new headquarters on another 23-acre lot at the industrial park, with that building likely to open in 2024, Evans said.

Evans said Fox is investing $60 million in the project, and that number could increase. The bonds are contingent upon Fox locating its headquarters, manufacturing and engineering in Hall County. The company does research and development work at Road Atlanta.

The development authority will take title of the land, building and equipment and lease it back to Fox. The payments on the lease will pay the revenue bonds.

Development authority members Brian Rochester and Brian Daniel recused themselves from the vote due to their involvement in the project.