25 Goodwill of North Georgia donations centers have temporarily closed. Here’s why

Goodwill of North Georgia has temporarily closed 25 of its donation centers, including the location off Shallowford Road in Gainesville.

Tenee Hawkins, the organization’s director of public relations, said these centers should reopen in one to two months, while Goodwill stores will remain open. The decision is two-fold, she explained.

“One, we need to process and sell through what we consider a large amount of donations. Donations have been high, and we’re grateful,” Hawkins said. “Two, we want to prepare for a busy year-end and holiday season. We’re processing things and getting them out on the floor.”

In April, Goodwill of North Georgia stopped accepting donations because of an overflow of items. They began taking them again in May.