A year after Dahlonega party made national news, police make arrests at 2021 bash

This year, law enforcement was ready for the back to school party.

A year after an off-campus party in Dahlonega made national news, authorities made arrests at the University Heights apartment complex.

Videos of the back to school 2020 party circulated nationally, showing a large crowd outside without masks. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and University of North Georgia Police reported no arrests.

Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard posted a video on Facebook this year about the Saturday, Aug. 21, party, saying the “property owner was there wanting people to leave the area because they (were) trespassing.”

“There (were) about five events where people (were) assaulted,” Jarrard said. In addition, detectives are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Alan Roach said calls to law enforcement started about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and lasted until 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

Roach said Lumpkin County made one arrest for underage consumption and that UNG Police also made arrests, though he did not know how many were charged.

UNG spokeswoman Sylvia Carson did not immediately return a request for comment.

At least five cars parked illegally were towed from a business in the area, Roach wrote in an email.

In the text above the Lumpkin County video, the agency said there “appeared to be an overwhelming amount of individuals at this party that were not UNG affiliated.”

Roach said Tuesday, Aug. 24, he did not know “how they heard of the party.”



