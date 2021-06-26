'The worst thing that can happen' - Sergeant testifies about night Deputy Dixon was killed

"OK. And then what happened?" Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson asked.

"As I get close to Blane, I hear shots fired from the suspect that he made contact with."

Hewell said he could sense that the shots were coming from the back of the house.

"I believe Dixon knew where I was at because he turned around and saw me,” Hewell said. “I then began to run around the house, the opposite direction of the gunfire, because I believed that either the shooter was going to stay there on the back side of the house and continue shooting or he was going to shoot there and run away."

Hewell’s testimony came during the fourth day of the Dixon murder trial concerning suspects Hector Garcia-Solis, 19, London Clements, 18, and Eric Velazquez, 19. A fourth man, Brayan Cruz, 19, had his case severed from the other three suspects and testified earlier in the week.

Garcia-Solis is accused of firing multiple rounds with one shot hitting Dixon. Garcia-Solis was also hit multiple times in the exchange of gunfire and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.