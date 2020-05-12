Woman charged with 7 counts of aggravated assault in apartment gunfire

An Oakwood woman was accused of firing a gun five times after a domestic dispute, with three of the shots going into apartments where residents were sleeping, police said.



Nikeitta Chappell, 31, was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault.

Flowery Branch Police Investigator Robin Kemp said the incident happened between midnight and 2 a.m. May 8 at the Victoria Court Apartments on Victoria Court in Flowery Branch. Kemp said the incident involved a domestic dispute with Chappell’s girlfriend, who was driving away from the apartment complex.

Kemp said the suspect fired shots from a 9 mm handgun at the girlfriend while the girlfriend was driving away. The investigator said “at least three of those shots entered two different apartments where the residents were asleep.”

There were three residents in each apartment, but no one was injured.

Chappell was stopped by Flowery Branch Police and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office when leaving the scene in her car.

She was booked into the Hall County Jail May 8, where she remains.

The Times was unable to get attorney information Tuesday, May 12.