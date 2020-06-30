What Sheriff Gerald Couch says he plans to do in his next term

Looking ahead to a third term as Hall County’s sheriff, Gerald Couch said community relations is at “the forefront of my efforts.”



Moving the Sheriff’s Office forward in a time marked by COVID-19 and an increased spotlight on law enforcement will be challenging.

“Any type of relationship ... is built on mutual trust and respect, and that’s something that you don’t just achieve overnight,” Couch said.

Amid calls for reform that range from cutting law enforcement budgets to new standards for the use of force, Couch is aware of the need for better communication.

“We do a good job here of educating our employees and providing all this training, but we don’t sell that or we don’t tell that to the public of what all we have to go through,” Couch said.

Community and law enforcement leaders are trying to change that.

The Newtown Florist Club hosted an open-air conversation June 18 in which community members discussed issues concerning the criminal justice system in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody. The second phase of the open-air conversation is set for Thursday, July 2, when law enforcement officials will share their concerns with the community.

And after a deluge of emails, letters and phone calls regarding the Sheriff’s Office procedures on use of force and community involvement, the Sheriff’s Office took to its social media for a question-and-answer campaign.

Solutions won’t all be easy though.

For instance, the Newtown Florist Club suggests a citizen oversight committee to review use-of-force incidents when an arrestee is harmed. Use-of-force reports go through the chain of command, starting at the officer’s supervisor all the way to the Office of Professional Standards. Adding citizens to the mix could be complicated.

“That’s a tough situation there, because you have to have some degree of training and education in those areas to make a judgment call. You have to be able to review all of the evidence in the situation,” Couch said.

Couch said he has discussed with his staff the possibility of a citizen panel made up of community leaders so they can keep lines of communication open and go over any lingering issues.

“I think part of some of the topic(s) in a group setting like that would be, of course, educating on what we do and sharing this information with them,” he said.