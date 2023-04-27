WATCH: A deputy pulled over an off-duty Hall sheriff’s sergeant for driving 103 mph. Here’s what happened next

The traffic stop

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Orellana, who works in the jail, was pulled over on Oct. 11 for speeding and “suspicion of racing.”

“Per the body camera recording, the deputy gave both Orellana and the other driver in the incident verbal warnings for reckless driving and racing, since they both complied immediately when emergency lights were activated for the traffic stop,” Lt. Greg Cochran wrote in an email.

The jail command staff met with Orellana two days later and decided to “await the outcome of the matter in State Court prior to taking any departmental action other than verbal counseling,” Cochran wrote.

Orellana was also required to take a defensive driving course, which was completed in December.

The sergeant, who had been in good standing with the Sheriff’s Office, was given an “oral reprimand for conduct unbecoming.”

“Our traffic enforcement deputies do a great job in holding those who break traffic laws accountable; that includes our employees as well,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement provided by Cochran. “Speeding is very dangerous. If any further actions of this type occur, this employee will face progressive discipline up to and including termination.”

When asked about how the Sheriff’s Office decides to hand off cases involving their own, Cochran said they typically ask other agencies to investigate felonies and domestic-related issues but not traffic citations.

The review process

Woodard said she has prosecuted “a lot of deputies during the time that I’ve been there, from everything from (Family Violence Acts) to alcohol-involved things.”

“It’s seldom that we recuse,” Woodard said. “I can foresee a situation where if there’s somebody we’ve worked with closely, extensively for a long time that we consider friends.”

But the standard for recusal is “their relationship that would make us behave in a way that we would not with someone else,” either positively or negatively, Woodard said.

The solicitor general said Orellana reached out to one of her assistants expressing remorse and asking if there was a possibility for the case to be closed so that it would not impact insurance as much.

Orellana was working in the jail and not on patrol, unknown to Woodard until he reached out to talk about the case.

“He was extremely remorseful,” Woodard said. “He was very believable in not racing but instead concerned about putting distance between himself and the other driver.”

With the review of the video and the information provided by Orellana, Woodard said she felt it was not racing.

“It was two drivers who made horrible decisions, but I did not believe it was racing,” she said.

Woodard said she felt he got a more “strident interview and questioning” than the average citizen because he was a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The driver of the Jetta also received a speeding ticket but has pleaded not guilty to the citation.