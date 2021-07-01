Verdict in for 3 suspects accused in shooting death of Hall County's Deputy Dixon

Clements was found guilty on the following charges:

felony murder predicated on conspiracy

conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary

Sentencing is set for July 8.

Dixon's family could be seen embracing as defendants were escorted out a secure corridor.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the prosecution was “very grateful” for the jury’s verdict.

“Justice has been done in their verdict for Blane Dixon,” he said.

Darragh commended the work of his Chief Assistant District Attorney Wanda Vance and assistant district attorneys Kelley Robertson and Harold Buckler.

“They and all of the team that worked so hard on this case are simply unsurpassed in their ability, and our community owes a great debt to them for their dedication and their willingness to work as hard as they did in this case … to make sure that justice is done for our citizens,” he said.

Darragh said the prosecution was “confident that Judge Deal will sentence appropriately in the case.”

He previously told The Times that the death penalty was not possible because all of the defendants were 17 at the time of the shooting.

A 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision forbade the use of the death penalty for those under the age of 18.

Darragh said the maximum penalty for each defendant will be life without a chance of parole.

Parole cannot be considered for at least 30 years.

Darragh did not say what the plan was for Cruz given that it is still an open case.





This story will be updated.