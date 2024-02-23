University of Georgia cancels classes after woman found dead on campus A sign for the University of Georgia is seen, May 28, 2004, in Athens, Ga. A woman was found dead Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, the university said. (AP Photo/Allen Sullivan, File) A woman was found dead Thursday on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, authorities said.