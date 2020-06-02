Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting of retired Gwinnett deputy

Two men suspected in the Jan. 8 shooting of a retired Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputy were taken into custody Tuesday, June 2.
Tavares Norah, 25, turned himself in around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Prince Robertson, 27, was arrested in unincorporated Lawrenceville after 3 p.m. the same day.
Gwinnett County Police said the two men were wanted for armed robbery and murder involving
Felix Cosme, 63, of Dacula, who was shot at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 2786 Hamilton Mill Road
There were two employees working the evening hours of Jan. 8. A female employee was outside helping a customer when she noticed a black man seated in a vehicle in the parking lot, police said.
Based on the preliminary investigation, the man followed the employee back inside when she was done with the customer. Once they were inside, the suspect asked her to open the cash drawer, police said.
Cosme, the second employee, walked out from the back of the store. He attempted to pull his weapon when he was shot by the suspect, police said. Cosme died at the scene.