2 Hall County men sentenced for shooting flare gun into police car during 2020 protests

Both men were given three years of supervised release after their time in prison.



Waller and Thompson were two of five men charged in a June 2020 indictment concerning a Gainesville Police car that was set on fire June 2, 2020 during protests in Gainesville.

In announcing the charges last summer, former U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak alleged the defendants used the “cover of peaceful protests in Gainesville” sparked by George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Judah Bailey, of Gainesville, received a 21-month prison sentence in July, and the cases against Jesse Smallwood and Dashun Martin, both of Gainesville, are still open.