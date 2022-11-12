Two Hall County K9s taken to vet for injuries after wreck involving tractor-trailer

Two Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9s were taken to a veterinary hospital for their injuries after a wreck Friday, Nov. 11, involving a tractor-trailer, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers responded around 10:25 a.m. Friday to Browns Bridge Road near Lamplighter Cove Road.

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving a 2018 F-150, a Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle, westbound on Browns Bridge Road and stopped because of the traffic. The deputy had two K9s, Timo and Bella, in their kennels, which are located in the truck bed.

State patrol said the tractor-trailer driver Jeffery Raney, 60, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, was following too closely and hit the back of the Sheriff’s Office’s truck.

State patrol said both dogs were taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment of their injuries, but they did not say how serious the injuries were.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was not transported for medical treatment.

State patrol did not say whether Raney was injured.

Charges are pending an investigation by the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.



