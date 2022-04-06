Thousands of dollars in damage to Van Pugh park after repeated vandalism

“It’s not your regular spray a little graffiti on the wall or stick the toilet paper in the toilet to stop it up,” Arthur said. “It’s been some major damage to that restroom.”



Arthur said the Army Corps of Engineers is asking for help from the public to identify the vandals.

“They’ve set picnic tables on fire,” Arthur said. “They’ve torn down our lifejacket loaner stations and busted it all to pieces. But the restroom seems to have been the worst.”

Arthur did not have an exact damage total but estimated it is in the thousands of dollars.

He said there are no cameras currently in that area but the agency is considering them.

If the vandalism continues, Arthur said the Army Corps of Engineers would have to close the restroom. Closing the bathroom also means closing the park because of health and safety concerns, Arthur said.

Anyone seeing an act of vandalism in progress is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on the vandalism can call the Lanier Project Management Office at 770-945-9531.