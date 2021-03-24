This Oakwood woman’s 2014 death remains unsolved, but the case may gain traction this year

More than seven years since an Oakwood woman was found shot dead behind her home, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they are investing “additional time and resources” this year into the case.
Holly Fox Strickland, 32, was last seen Feb. 3, 2014, and found dead by a family member five days later behind her home in the 5500 block of Raintree Trace.
“Sheriff’s Office detectives are investing additional time and resources this year combing over files in the case with plans to conduct follow-up interviews,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release. “Additionally, they are seeking out new DNA testing. Investigators, who have been in recent contact with Strickland’s family, hope it will pay off.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigator at 770-533-7690 or by email at malford@hallcounty.org. Anonymous tips can be left at 770-503-3232.
“Holly’s family deserves closure, and whoever is responsible for her death should be held accountable,” Investigator Michael Alford said in a statement. “I hope our ongoing efforts and renewed public awareness will accomplish that.”