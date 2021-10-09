Teenage girl taken to Atlanta hospital with serious injuries after Cleveland Highway wreck

A 14-year-old girl was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta after a wreck Thursday, Oct. 7, on Cleveland Highway, according to authorities.
A Cleveland man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was heading northbound around 6 p.m. Thursday on Cleveland Highway near Marvin Miles Road, according to Georgia State Patrol.
State patrol said the man, who was “suspected fatigued/asleep at the time of the crash,” allegedly crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.
The driver of the Tahoe, Candice Bennet Nanney, 38, of Clermont, her son, Cameron Nanney, 2, and the Silverado’s driver were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Candice Nanney and the Silverado driver had visible injuries that were deemed not serious, while Cameron had a minor injury to his forehead, according to state patrol.
Katie Nanney, 14, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Atlanta hospital.
The driver of the Silverado was charged with failure to maintain lane, according to state patrol.