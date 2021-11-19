Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint in Gainesville, police say

A passenger held a Gainesville taxi driver at knifepoint earlier this month and demanded money, according to police.
A driver reported Saturday, Nov. 13, that a passenger sat behind her and held a knife to her in the moving taxi, Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said.
Van said police were uncertain of the exact location, but they believe it happened between Century Place and John Morrow Parkway.
“I believe the witnesses observed the incident in the area of Pearl Nix Pkwy and John Morrow Pkwy,” Van said, though she was unsure of the route taken.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man wearing a blue sweater and blue surgical mask.
The taxi driver received treatment for superficial cuts “that resulted from a struggle when she attempted to get other people’s attention for help,” Van said.
The case is still under investigation, and police did not provide any further information on the case Friday, Nov. 19.