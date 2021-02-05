Suspects accused of using paint to traffick $6M in meth in South Hall

The materials to make roughly $6 million worth of methamphetamine were seized Wednesday, Feb. 3, in a drug bust involving meth-infused paint at a South Hall home, according to authorities.

The Drug Enforcement Administration searched a home Wednesday in the 4000 block of Peachtree Drive in Buford, where they found containers filled with meth oil while others had a mixture of the oil and paint.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the drug trafficking organization transported methamphetamine-infused paint to the house, where the drug was extracted,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release. “Criminals would then convert the oil into a solid crystal form for distribution and sale to users.”

Booth said there was enough oil for 60 kilograms, which has an estimated street value of $6 million.

The agents arrested Gerardo Valencia-Cervantes, 29, of Deland, Florida, and Ismael Marin-Urbina, 36, of Jonesboro. Both men were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where they are being held with no bond.

The case is still under investigation.