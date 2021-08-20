Suspect in 2017 Gainesville bank robbery returns to Hall County

The man suspected in a 2017 Gainesville bank robbery was arrested in Palm Beach a month later for another bank robbery and has stayed there since. Now, he has been brought back to Hall County.
John-Ray A. Brown, 30, of Cleveland, was booked Thursday, Aug. 19, into the Hall County Jail.
Brown was accused of a Nov. 8, 2017, robbery at the Wells Fargo on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
Police said the suspect approached an employee and demanded money, leaving the bank with an undisclosed sum of cash.
“He was arrested in Palm Beach December 2017 for another bank robbery there and has been there since,” Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van. “I believe this is just showing up now because he was transported here on our warrants.”
Brown was indicted in 2019 on the armed robbery charge, but the district attorney’s office moved the case to the inactive docket since he had not been arrested yet on the warrants.
Brown had warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not return a request for comment Friday, Aug. 20.