‘Speed does appear to be a factor’: Police identify 3 injured in head-on crash that closed Aviation Boulevard

Gainesville police have identified the three people injured Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a sports car and a minivan that shut down Aviation Boulevard.
The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. between Dorsey Street and Queen City, according to the crash report.
Trevor Gradidge, 53, of Gainesville, was driving eastbound in a 2023 Ford sports car when he lost control, crossed the centerline and struck a 2005 Honda Odyssey head on, according to police Lt. Kevin Holbrook.
He said Gradidge and his passenger, Gregg Kettyle, 61, of Gainesville, were last listed in critical condition.
The driver of the minivan, Enrique Andres, 46, of Gainesville, was in stable condition.
“Speed does appear to be a factor,” he said.
The crash is still under investigation.