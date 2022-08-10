'She was as good as gold' : Hall road named to honor fallen officer who died during 1998 tornado

Dawson County officer Bobbie Hoenie had just finished her shift at the jail on March 20, 1998, when a tornado touched down in northern Hall County.

On her way to a part-time job as a 911 dispatcher, she stopped to help a driver who had run into a ditch on Ga. 53 before attempting to clear the road of fallen debris.

Minutes later, she was struck and killed by another vehicle.

On Monday, Aug. 8, family, friends and colleagues gathered to remember her in a ceremony to rename a portion of Ga. 53 from the Hall/Forsyth County line to Little Hall Road as the Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway.