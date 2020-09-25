Remember that big UNG party off campus? Lumpkin's sheriff is warning against another one

In a Facebook video this week, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard warned students at University of North Georgia’s Dahlonega campus against attending parties that are rumored to be planned this weekend at an off-campus housing complex.

The sheriff’s comments mentioned the large party last month, where hundreds were shown on video at the University Heights property in Dahlonega standing close together without masks days before classes were set to resume. The university said then it was “disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance” by congregating without social distancing or face masks.