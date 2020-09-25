Remember that big UNG party off campus? Lumpkin's sheriff is warning against another one

In a Facebook video this week, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard warned students at University of North Georgia’s Dahlonega campus against attending parties that are rumored to be planned this weekend at an off-campus housing complex.
The sheriff’s comments mentioned the large party last month, where hundreds were shown on video at the University Heights property in Dahlonega standing close together without masks days before classes were set to resume. The university said then it was “disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance” by congregating without social distancing or face masks.
Jarrard said Thursday, Sept. 24, in a video posted to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook that they have learned of another possible gathering either Thursday night or this weekend at that same property. The Times has asked the office whether a party took place Thursday.
"We've put measures in place now that will affect this, and I would encourage parents to talk to their children that are going to college here at the University of North Georgia about these locations,” Jarrard said in the video. “We don't want them to go away with a criminal record or we don't want to have to give them a citation.”
Jarrard said the department will have extra staff working and the office will be monitoring the situation.
"With the pandemic that's going on with the COVID virus ... there should not be large gatherings that's possibly going to take place,” Jarrard said.
The Times has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and the university to learn more about the situation. Check back for updates.