Rail car carrying soybeans from Cargill derailed near Gainesville

A rail car filled with Cargill soybeans derailed Friday, July 29, on a property adjacent to Cargill’s Gainesville property, according to a statement from the company.
Cargill said there were no injuries but some rail cars and tracks were damaged.
“We also know that Norfolk Southern is working with local authorities on the clean-up and that the cause of the incident is under investigation,” Cargill said in a statement.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook and Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith did not have information on calls to the area Tuesday, Aug. 2 but Holbrook said the department saw there were cleanup crews in the area.
The Times has also reached out to Norfolk Southern.