Rabid fox in North Hall marks first case of 2022

The first rabies case of 2022 in Hall County was confirmed this week in North Hall.
Hall County spokesman Brian Stewart said there was contact between a rabid fox and a dog in the 5200 block of Young Road in Gainesville.
The fox was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur and tested positive for rabies.
Signs were posted in the area where the fox was found.
Anyone noticing an animal acting abnormally can contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or call dispatch during non-working hours at 770-536-8812.