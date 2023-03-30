Update: One dead after wreck involving dump truck, multiple cars on Poplar Springs Road

Both lanes of Poplar Springs Road were closed before 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30, after a wreck that killed one person and injured another, according to authorities.



The wreck happened at Poplar Springs Road at its intersection with Cane Crossing Drive.

Georgia State Patrol said a dump truck heading northbound on Poplar Springs Road rear-ended a Pontiac sedan that had stopped to make a left turn onto Cane Crossing Drive.

The collision caused the Pontiac to rotate across the roadway and hit a Dodge Charger.

A Toyota Tundra heading southbound on Poplar Springs Road also hit the back of the Pontiac.

The driver of the Pontiac, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and was declared dead, according to state patrol.

The Toyota Tundra driver was also taken to a hospital with injuries. The other drivers were not transported, according to state patrol.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.