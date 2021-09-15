Police say woman pepper sprayed Dick's Sporting Goods employee, stole $1K in merchandise

A woman was accused of using pepper spray on a Dick’s Sporting Goods store employee earlier this summer while leaving with more than $1,000 in a shopping cart, police said.
Celennetta Shelquay Finch, 30, was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. She was booked Monday, Sept. 13, in the Hall County Jail, where she remains with no bond.
Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said the incident occurred June 29 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 150 Pearl Nix Parkway.
“It was over $1,000 worth of miscellaneous merchandise,” Van wrote in an email.
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler said he was unfamiliar with the facts of the case Wednesday, Sept. 15, when reached for comment.