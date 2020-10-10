Police reports, residents give glimpses of life on Black Drive since beginning of drug operation

‘Known drug houses’

The Times filed an open records request for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s reports on Black and Cooley drives since August 2019, around the time that law enforcement said they began receiving reports about the drug dealing.

Multiple reports from the sheriff’s office say officers noticed people pulling up in front of a “known drug house” or leaving the area.

The Times asked Couch and the sheriff’s office when it became a known drug house, when concentrated patrols began in this area and what is the evidentiary foundation to call a residence a “known drug house” before a traffic stop.

“Deputies may detain an individual in order to conduct an investigation if they reasonably suspect an individual is engaging in criminal conduct,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an emailed response. “This is commonly known as reasonable suspicion, which is less stringent than probable cause. Reasonable suspicion allows a deputy to briefly detain a person who may be in the process of committing a crime, or may have already committed a crime or may be planning to commit one.”

Booth said it rises to probable cause when “it becomes obvious a crime has most likely been committed.” The totality of the circumstances is considered when determining if the officer had reasonable suspicion, he said

“As an example, you see signs posted for a birthday. You see balloons at the house, cars at the home, people bringing in wrapped gifts, people wearing party hats and you hear music and laughter coming from the backyard of the house,” Booth said. “While the party is in the back of the home, and you don’t see the actual party itself, there is enough information available where a reasonable person would believe a birthday party is going on.”

Booth said it was hard to pinpoint when exactly homes on Black Drive were considered a “known” drug location, noting the investigation had been going on for at least a year. The concentrated patrols “generally align” with the time the investigation started, which was the summer of 2019, Booth said.