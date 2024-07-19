Police release details on third man wanted in April fatal shooting Gainesville Police Investigator Stephen Johnson takes the stand Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Hall County Magistrate Court during a committal hearing for Quaran Jackson and Ja’quez Sims for the fatal shooting of Gwinnett County teenager Jaishawn Overstreet, 16, at Ridgecrest Apartments in Gainesville on April 27. Overstreet died two days later. - photo by Scott Rogers Gainesville Police released details Friday, July 19, about a third teenager accused of fatally shooting Jaishawn Overstreet, 16.