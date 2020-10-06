Phone store owner, two others charged after scuffle, gunshot

The owner of an Oakwood Boost Mobile store is behind bars after a Sept. 28 incident at the store, where authorities say he tried to break up a fight and then fired a handgun outside the store.

Store owner Yo Han Choi, 31, of Sugar Hill, faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery and reckless conduct. Two others involved also face charges.

Oakwood Police received a report of a possible gunman and a person shot around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the College Square shopping center on Mundy Mill Road.

Police received information that a Nissan Sentra was leaving the scene, and a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a car matching the description near Atlanta Highway and Interstate 985.