Partner, precinct commander remember Deputy Dixon one year since death

With one year gone, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said the death of Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon is “still very raw for everyone in the department.”



“Not a day goes by where we don’t think about him,” Couch said in a statement.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Charles Hewell visited the gravesite Tuesday, July 7, of his partner and friend. He later met with others who knew the outgoing 28-year-old man, sharing stories of the deputy who was always smiling.

“He was years ahead of where he should have been as far as mindset for a patrolman. … He was ahead of the curve, so to speak,” Hewell said.