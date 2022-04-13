Owner, son face more charges from spa sexual battery investigation

One month after her son was accused of sexual battery, a Gainesville spa owner now faces a charge of unlawful massage therapy practices for allowing him to perform massages on customers, according to authorities.
Donna Reeves, 61, of Clermont, who owns Serenity Massage and Day Spa on Washington Street, was arrested April 11 and booked into the Hall County Jail. She posted bond and was released Tuesday, April 12.
Michael Steven Reeves II, 36, of Clermont, was previously charged in March with three counts of sexual battery, possession of methamphetamne and amphetamine.
Michael Reeves was charged with two more counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of unlawful massage therapy practices.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Michael Reeves was unlicensed, and four victims have accused him of inappropriate touching during massage sessions.
Another employee was charged with one misdemeanor count of practice of massage therapy without a license.
All three have been booked into the jail and released.
Michael Reeves’ defense attorney William Hollingsworth declined to comment Wednesday, April 13.
No one answered when The Times called the spa Wednesday, and the voicemail box was full.