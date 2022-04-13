Owner, son face more charges from spa sexual battery investigation

One month after her son was accused of sexual battery, a Gainesville spa owner now faces a charge of unlawful massage therapy practices for allowing him to perform massages on customers, according to authorities.



Donna Reeves, 61, of Clermont, who owns Serenity Massage and Day Spa on Washington Street, was arrested April 11 and booked into the Hall County Jail. She posted bond and was released Tuesday, April 12.