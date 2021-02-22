Baby boy flown to Scottish Rite after South Hall wreck that also injured baby girl, woman

Two infants were injured in a wreck before noon Sunday, Feb. 21, in South Hall.

A 6-month-old boy was flown by helicopter to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, and an 8-month-old girl and 28-year-old woman were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, according to authorities.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said the department responded Sunday to the 4100 block of Pine Vale Road at Poplar Springs Road.

Brackett did not know what the relationship was between the woman and the children.

The Times has reached out to Georgia State Patrol to get information on the wreck.

GSP confirmed Monday morning in an email that Post 6 "worked a crash on Poplar Springs Road and it is still currently under investigation by Sgt. Patterson. No details are available at this time."